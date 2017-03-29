Arbroath Vics lose in Perth as Coupar Angus dominate

Arbroath Vics were well beaten on Saturday when they lost 4-0 at Coupar Angus in league action.

They were 3-0 down at half-time as the hosts dominated proceedings throughout.

The first chance fell Vics’ way when the ball bounced around midfield some 30 yards from goal before Kyle Findlater sent a shot narrowly wide of Jack Shaw’s right hand post.

At the other end, Dylan Cook sent a long range free-kick high over the bar before the home side took the lead in the 14th minute.

A long clearance from keeper Jack Shaw was headed into the box by Alex Gibb and Chris Liversedge got on the end of it to steer a shot beyond Arran Lyall.

It might have been 2-0 a minute later when Daniel Neath flicked the ball on for Alex Gibb to send into the box for Liversedge to chase, but Lyall got down quickly at his feet to smother the ball before he could get on the end of it.

A second goal looked likely for the home side, and it duly arrived in the 20th minute.

Martyn McCabe played the ball down the left for Joe Sturrock to cross into the box for Alex Gibb who sent a shot off the bar when he should have scored, but Tom Casey followed up to net the rebound.

In a rare Vics attack, Kellon Lyons got on the end of a Rikki Gillespie free-kick but his header cleared the bar.

Back came Coupar Angus and after Liversedge had a shot blocked, he turned the rebound back to Alex Gibb who fired high over.

The home side took a three goal lead in the 43rd minute.

Another long clearance from Jack Shaw sailed over the Vics defence and Gibb ran into the box to send a header beyond the exposed Lyall.

Lyall then pulled off a good save on the stoke of half-time to prevent Coupar Angus from increasing their lead when he dived low to his left to push a way a curling effort from Daniel Neath.

After the break it was the home side who continued to dominate and when Nathan Ireland got on the end of a Daniel Neath corner, Gibb inadvertently blocked his header inside the six yard box.

In the 56th minute, Liversedge sent the ball up field to Neath and the number eight skipped past a couple of tackles into the box before sending a shot inches wide.

The home side were still well in command and from a Dylan Cook free-kick, Gibb sent a header over the bar from good position.

In a rare Vics attack, Scott Donald drilled in a cross from the left, which broke into the path of Kellon Lyons and his shot from 15 yards was deflected over the bar.

Coupar Angus scored again with the best goal of the game.

Liversedge and Blair Fleming worked the ball up to Neath and when he made ground into the box, he rolled the ball across the face of goal for Ross Nicholson to tap in at the back post.

Coupar Angus saw out the rest of the half comfortably to chalk up their first home win of the season against a disjointed Vics side who were well beaten on the day.

Vics are without a match this Saturday, their next fixture is away to Scone Thistle in the league on Saturday, April 8.