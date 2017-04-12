Arbroath star Bobby Linn would love to win League Two title for suffering supporters

Bobby Linn admitted that Arbroath’s title collapse in 2015 is on his mind as the Lichties battle rivals Forfar Athletic for the League Two crown.

Just four games remain of the season and only a single point separate the sides after Saturday’s fiercely contested 1-1 draw at Station Park.

The last time Arbroath were in title contention was two seasons ago under Allan Moore when a post-Christmas collapse saw Albion Rovers take the league crown after the Lichties had been miles ahead of the chasing pack.

Linn, Mark Whatley and Ricky Little are the only survivors from that team and while they haven’t spoken about it, Bobby said it’s definitely something he’s been thinking about lately - and the explosive winger would love to make amends for that season’s heartache as well as the bitterly disappointing ninth-placed finish last year.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to them about it, but I’m sure they’ll all be thinking about making amends for losing the league the way we did.

“It’s certainly something that’s been on my mind.

“You always see the fans out in their numbers, especially for the derby games and particularly on Saturday.

“For the next two home games if we can get those kind of numbers into the stadium then it can only help us.

“I think with the way the last few years have went, the fans would be overwhelmed if we could win this for them.”

Arbroath host Edinburgh City this weekend and Linn says it won’t be easy to face the relegation battlers.

He added: “We’re gearing up for Saturday which isn’t going to be an easy game at home. They’re fighting for their lives to stay away from the play-off place so we need to go about our own game as best we can.”