Arbroath hero Ricky Little says supporters deserve League Two title win

Ricky Little has suffered a lot of heartache during his four years with Arbroath - a relegation, a title collapse, and a ninth-placed finish.

The Lichties fans have went through all of those troubles alongside Ricky, as well as suffering all the other hard times that come from following a team in the lower leagues before Little arrived at Gayfield.

So it was no surprise that after helping Arbroath to the League Two title, the defensive behemoth was thrilled for himself - and even happier for the supporters.

He said: “I’m just delighted, delighted for the fans and delighted for the players.

“The first year I was here we got relegated from the league we should be playing in. The second season, we were winning the league at a canter but we blew it. Last year was no contest, we never showed up.

“This season the gaffer has come in and expectations have been high and rightly so.

“It’s been a tough four years for the fans and hopefully they enjoy this, they deserve it.”

Arbroath now return to League One - a division they almost won a few years ago after winning the fourth tier the season before - and Ricky says this is where the club deserves to be.

He also reiterated Dick Campbell’s post-match message that the Lichties intend to be a force in the league next season.

Little said: “We’re back into the league we should be in. It’s a big occasion here so the fans have come out in numbers obviously but we get big crowds every week.

“There are some big teams in League One next year and they’re the teams that Arbroath should be playing against.

“We’re not going up to League One just to come straight back down.

"We’re going up to have a go and I expect us to do all right in that league.”