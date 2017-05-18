Arbroath goalkeeper Ricky Gomes: deal me in gaffer

Arbroath’s title-winning goalkeeper Ricky Gomes says he’s happy to stay with the League Two champions.

Ricky told HeraldSport that he’s keen to get a deal done to keep him at Gayfield for another season.

The former Porto goalie praised the club and supporters for making him feel so welcome in his first year in Scotland.

And the 23-year-old hopes he can stick around with the Lichties for their crack at League One next season.

He said: “I’d like to stick around. I’ve spoken to the manager so we’ll see what happens. With the way the fans treated me, I really enjoyed my first year in Scotland so hopefully we can get it done.”

The champions’ stingy defence was crucial en route to their coronation with the side finishing with the best defensive record in the league.

Gomes was delighted to achieve that and praised his back four for an excellent season.

He also revealed that travelling with centre halves Ricky Little and Colin Hamilton was very beneficial in getting the guys on the same wavelength.

He said: “I was very happy that we finished with the best defence. As a goalkeeper that’s always the goal of course, concede the fewest goals and get the most clean sheets so I was delighted with that.

“It shows that the guys in front of me are very, very good players.

“Ricky and Colin were excellent and they always stepped up when they had to. It’s funny because at the beginning, it was the three of us travelling together to training and things and that maybe played a part.

“We spoke a lot and that maybe helped us get on the same wavelength by getting to know each other well.”