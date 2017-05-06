Arbroath confirmed as SPFL League Two champions

Dick Campbell's Arbroath side have been crowned SPFL League Two champions after an exhilarating final day of the season.

The Lichties drew 1-1 with Stirling Albion which was enough to take the title.

The Loons were beaten 4-2 by the Galabankies at Station Park which means Arbroath finish two points clear of their fierce rivals.

It's just the second league title in Arbroath's proud history - both of them coming under the stewardship of chairman John Christison - and sees them return to the third tier of Scottish football for the first time since 2014.

After overturning an 11-point deficit since February, nobody could argue against the Lichties' nerve and their resolute attitude was clear in abundance right from kick-off at a sun-soaked Forthbank Stadium.

Stirling forced an early save from Ricky Gomes but Bobby Linn, as ever, played a crucial role as he cut inside right back Liam Caddis and sent a soaring cross to the back post on five minutes.

Martin Scott was there to head the ball beyond Chris Smith and get the title party started in a packed away stand that contained an astonishing 1175 Arbroath fans.

Mark Whatley forced a wonderful save out of Smith from the edge of the box, the goalie tipping the effort onto the bar and out for a corner in the best chance for the visitors to increase their lead.

The second half was a more subdued affair before news came through that Forfar Athletic had scored a second goal to trail just 3-2 at home to Annan.

The Arbroath fans' noise picked up a bit as they tried to push the players on towards the title and the champions elect went close from Whatley after fine work from substitute Omar Kader.

And it was Kader who gave away the penalty for Stirling's leveller, barging Willie Robertson to the ground inside the box before Henderson drilled the spot kick right down the middle of the goal.

That increased the tension in the away stands tenfold but Callumn Morrison's shot off the post ramped it up even more.

But Annan's fourth goal dissipated any concerns from the Lichties hordes as Arbroath were confirmed as title winners, and they will ply their trade in League One next season.