Arbroath beat 10-man Clyde for three points in away clash

Goals from centre backs Ricky Little and Colin Hamilton were enough to ensure Arbroath saw off ten-man Clyde to record their sixth win in eight games ahead of this weekend’s promostion clash with Forfar Athletic.

The game started evenly, if slowly, with the first signs of life in the game coming just after the 20 minute mark.

Clyde’s Ewan McNeil chipped a lovely pass into the path of David Gormley, and the big number nine found himself one-on-one with Rick Gomes, but lost his composure at the crucial moment, smashing his effort over courtesy of the crossbar.

Four minutes later the visitors took the lead. A goal mouth stramash followed an error from John Gibson in the Clyde goal, and Hamilton found himself well placed to force the ball over the line – or ‘tackle it in’ as team mate Ricky Little would describe after the match.

Neither side had played particularly well up to this point, but Clyde did manage to create a couple of good chaced before the break. The best of these came right on half time when an outstanding cross from Martin McNiff on the left picked out Marc McKenzie at the far post.

But the winger appeared to take his eye off the ball and could only scuff his effort wide from eight yards.

Abroath started the second half pressing hard, with their 4-4-2 often resembling more of a 4-2-4, and it took the hosts time to settle into the half.

Bobby Linn should have made it two, but some poor decision-making led to an ill-executed chip which landed on the roof of the net.

The home side began to hit their stride and five minutes after the hour mark it paid off when Peter MacDonald rose to head home Ewan McNeil’s cross.

Directly after the equaliser it looked for a period as if Clyde were going to be the side to take the initiative. Fortunately for the visitors this spell didn’t last long before Ryan Finnie was sent off with a second booking for dissent – kicking the ball away after conceding a free kick.

Bobby Linn directed the free kick towards Ricky Little, who headed superbly Gibson to claim the three points for Arbroath.