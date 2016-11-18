A bonnie performance at Clyde delights Campbell

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell paid respect to defeated Clyde, saying they will still be in the upper echelons of League Two at the end of the season despite his team climbing above them.

Arbroath comfortably won 4-0 against their competitors in a home game at the weekend which lifted them to third place.

Campbell said: “There’s no doubt in my mind that Clyde will be up there challenging for honours at the end of the season.”

Even though he was being gracious to the opponents, his confidence in his own team shone through.

“We deserved to be in the lead at half-time with a great goal,” he said. “I knew Clyde would come out and go at us in the second-half, Barry does that.

“They had a lot of efforts, especially in the first half, but we weathered it very well.

“Some of our stuff in the final 25 minutes was fantastic. I put Doris on to take balls into the corner and that worked.

“I took Scott off because he’d been booked and I wouldn’t want to tempt fate, but another booking and then he misses the next game.

“They were great goals, very well worked goals. Josh Skelley could’ve scored four when he came on.”

Clyde manager Barry Ferguson conceded Arbroath worked harder for the game.

“We got beat by the better team, it’s a simple as that,” he said. “They out-fought us, they out-battled us.”

He added it was something of an off-day for his team. “It’s not like us, but some of them, including myself, need to have a look at ourselves. That’s not acceptable, it is embarrassing.”

Arbroath travel to Stirling Albion on league duty this Saturday.