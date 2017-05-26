Yellow rain warning for Angus

Angus may have been basking in glorious sunshine in recent days - but it all looks set to change tomorrow (Saturday).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for Angus, from 1pm to 11pm. The warning predicts heavy, thundery showers on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential of localised flooding, hail and frequent lightning.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment said: “Skies will brighten following a band of showery rain, though rising temperatures will cause heavy showers to develop. Whilst many will miss the worst, some places could see 20-30mm in an hour or less. The risk of this looks slightly higher across Scotland than across England or Northern Ireland.