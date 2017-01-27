West End Star helps raise cash for school trip

A large crowd gathered in Arbroath Academy last Friday evening when former pupil and West End star Norman Bowman took to the stage.

The concert was organised by the pupils and staff who are planning a visit to Rwanda in June 2017, the next stage in the school’s long association with the country.

During the visit to Rwanda, the team will work with local young people on practical projects, assisted by the funds raised. Mr Kenny Hare, principal teacher of health improvement, is leading the group, and is anticipating both “a fascinating trip and a life-changing experience” for the young people.

Rhona Goss, acting head teacher, said: “Norman had generously offered both to perform and to compere the concert, which also featured an exceptional level of talent from young people from Arbroath Academy, Carnoustie High School and the High School of Dundee.

“Superb entertainment was also provided by members of Arbroath Musical Society, not only singing individually but in duet with Norman.

“Thanks are also due to the music teachers from Arbroath Academy, Miss Marina Kyle, who ably accompanied many artistes, and Mrs Deborah Coull, who displayed her singing talents.”

The total sum raised is currently sitting at more than £2000 and is still rising.

There is still an opportunity to give through the website www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kayleigh-ross. Donors of at least £5 either online or handed into the school in an envelope will be entered into a prize draw.

The grand prize, donated by Norman, is a trip to London with travel, overnight stay and tickets for the London revival of the classic Broadway musical 42nd Street at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which officially opens in April. Norman is starring as Pat Denning in the show, which follows famed director Julian Marsh as he attempts to put on a new musical production during the height of the Great Depression.