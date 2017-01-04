VIDEO: Cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys send Arbroath boy Kenzy a special message

The cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys have sent a special New Year’s message to a brave Arbroath lad who is currently in hospital.

Kenzy Oliver was born with a rare liver condition and had a life-changing transplant in December.

Kenzy Oliver

The seven-year-old is a fan of BBC sitcom Mrs Brown’s Boys and family and friends had been trying to get the stars of the show to send him a message while he is recovering in King’s College Hospital in London.

And now Irish actor and comedian Brendan O’Carroll, who plays mammy Agnes Brown, and Jennifer Gibney, O’Carroll’s on-screen daughter, Cathy Brown, and real life wife, have sent Kenzy and his family a special video.

Kenzy’s dad Nicky said: “We just want to thank them so much.

“It has made his day with huge smiles.

“It was nice of them to take the time and do a message to Kenzy.

“Now he wants to go meet them, so we better look at tickets once we’re out.”

The cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys is almost entirely made up of Brendan O’Carroll’s family members.

Last week, Kenzy came out of the high dependency unit (HDU) and was moved to the Rays of Sunshine Ward, which specialises in treating children with liver conditions.

He has biliary atresia, which is when inflammation develops within the bile ducts around the time of birth.

In early 2016, a breathing problem was brought on by his condition and as a result the youngster had to go on oxygen 24 hours a day and was placed as a high priority on the liver transplant list.

In December, his parents Michelle and Nicky received the long-awaited call to say a matching liver had been found and Kenzy and his mum and dad were rushed down to King’s College Hospital in London by air ambulance for the transplant operation.