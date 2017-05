The East of Scotland branch of the Royal Marines Association recently presented a cheque for £100 to Tarriebank Residential Home.

The money was presented to home manager Donna Cuthill and it will go towards the residents’ comfort fund.

Pictured from left - Chloe Cuthill, Taff Davies RM, Donna Cuthill, Janice Robb, George Kennedy RM, Megan Single and Marie Watkins.

Credit: Wallace Ferrier.