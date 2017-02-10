Maintenance planned on east coast rail route

Engineering works on the east coast and highland mainline routes are taking place over the coming weeks.

As a result, the ScotRail Alliance is urging customers on the routes to check their journey times before they travel

Track replacement work is taking place in Fife on certain Sundays in February and March. In addition, on Saturday, March 25, the line between Ladybank and Dundee via Cupar is closed for bridge maintenance.

Journey times are extended and a revised timetable is in operation, with trains diverted around the works as much as possible.

To avoid disappointment, the train operator is encouraging customers to plan ahead and check their journey plans on the ScotRail app or at scotrail.co.uk.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: "These are vital works and we are doing everything we can to keep our customers moving during them. We appreciate their patience as we work to deliver a better railway for Scotland."

On Sundays from February 26 to March 12, services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen/Inverness are diverted via Stirling. All services call at Linlithgow, Stirling and Perth.

On Sunday, March 19, services between Edinburgh and Perth/Dundee/Aberdeen/Inverness are diverted via Dunfermline and Glenrothes. Customers can change at Markinch for replacement buses to Kirkcaldy and the Fife coast.

On Saturday, March 25, services to Aberdeen are diverted via Perth, extending journey times. Replacement buses serve all stations between Ladybank and Dundee.