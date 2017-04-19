Council to start issuing parking tickets from May

Angus Council’s community enforcement wardens will be able to issue tickets for parking offences from next month.

The rules for parking in Angus haven’t changed but the council will now be able to take action against indiscriminate and illegal parking in towns.

In 2014 Police Scotland withdrew its traffic warden service, leaving front line police officers to prioritise parking enforcement in addition to their other duties. Police Scotland is still responsible for enforcing reportable offences such as dangerous parking or obstruction.

In a post on their website, Angus Council stated: “We want to keep Angus moving. There is lots of free off-street parking in Angus and no excuse for bad parking – it harms our local communities by creating road safety issues and it’s bad for our businesses and town centres.

“All drivers have to do is pay attention to the kerbside lines and roadside signs, as well as sticking to the time limits set within our free parking areas.

“Only irresponsible parkers will receive a £60 ticket – so please check the line and the sign to avoid a £60 fine.

“Parking enforcement wardens will be patrolling streets across Angus in May to offer advice about good parking and warnings about bad parking. Be aware that they will start to issue tickets next month to offending vehicles.

“Please park smart, park safely and help us to keep Angus moving.”

The council website advises that the tickets - known as Penalty Charge Notices - will be issued from Wednesday, May 3.

Issued tickets will include:

The registration details of the vehicle.

Details of the vehicle.

The reason the ticket was issued.

Details of how to pay or appeal.