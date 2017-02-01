A90 shut near Forfar after lorry fire

Motorists are being warned to expect delays on the A90 near Forfar, following a report of a lorry on fire about 1.30pm today (Wednesday).

The northbound carriageway is closed at this time, and diversions are in place.

Police Scotland are urging drivers to drive with care on the A90 between Dundee and Forfar.

A spokesperson said: “Motorists are warned regarding reduced visibility due to weather on the roads and traffic restrictions following the earlier serious road traffic collision A90 near Tealing and this incident on A90 near Forfar. Please ensure that you use appropriate lights on your vehicle for the conditions and reduce your speeds.”