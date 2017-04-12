Three injured in Arbroath collision

Three people have been injured in a collision between two cars on the Dundee Road in Arbroath.

The incident took place at around 2pm outside the Red Lion Caravan Park and involved a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Ford Fiesta.

Two people have been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

It is understand there was a third patient with minor injuries who did not require transport to hospital.

There were two ambulances, two fire engines and a heavy police presence.

The road was closed between the railway bridge and McDonald’s and has now reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 14.01 hours today to attend a road traffic collision on Dundee Road, Arbroath.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the incident.

“The first unit arrived on scene at 14.06.

“Two patients were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were called out at 2.05pm and left the scene at 2.42pm.

“Two appliances were in attendance.

“There were six casualties.”

A Tayside Division spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is in attendance at a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a silver Vauxhall Astra and a grey Ford Fiesta that happened at about 1.50pm this afternoon on Dundee Road, near Red Lion Caravan Park, Arbroath.

“Three people have been injured and the road has been closed at this time.”