Temporary homes needed for guide dogs

The charity Guide Dogs has launched an appeal to find volunteers in the Forfar area who can give a temporary home to a guide dog puppy or guide dog in training.

Volunteer boarders and puppy walkers care for the young dogs and help them on their way to becoming life-changing guide dogs.

Those interested in either of the volunteer roles are being invited to attend an event at the Guide Dog Training School in Forfar on Tuesday, February 21 from 6-7.30pm.

Shonagh Hodgson, volunteer co-ordinator, said: “Boarders and puppy walkers are essential volunteers and without them we simply couldn’t continue providing life-changing partnerships for people with sight loss. Boarders look after our guide dogs in training at evenings and weekends, for periods of around 2-16 weeks. Boarders should be able to drop the dog off at our Forfar Training School between 8am and 9am, and collect the dog between 5pm and 6pm.

“Volunteer puppy walkers provide the full-time care and education of a puppy from six weeks of age until they are between 12 and 14 months old. The puppies then return to Guide Dogs to begin formal training at our Forfar Training School. Both roles require dedication but they are also extremely rewarding. Our volunteers will receive full training and plenty of support from our staff, and we’d be delighted to see lots of local faces at our event.

“Prospective volunteers will be able to speak to current volunteers, as well as Guide Dog Trainers and other Guide Dogs staff. There will also be the rare opportunity to see inside one of our kennel blocks.”

For more information about becoming a puppy walker or boarder, or to register your interest in attending the event, please contact Shonagh by calling 0118 983 8109 or emailing Shonagh.Hodgson@guidedogs.org.uk.