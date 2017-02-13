Surfers in distress a false alarm

Arbroath’s volunteer lifeboat crews braved challenging conditions at the weekend during what thankfully turned out to be a false alarm.

Shortly after returning from a routine exercise, both Arbroath lifeboats were launched on Saturday afternoon (February 11) after a member of the public reported seeing two surfers believed to be in trouble just offshore close to Gayfield Park.

Having received a request for assistance from UK Coastguard, both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats were launched into challenging sea conditions shortly after 12pm.

The volunteer RNLI crews were quickly on scene and after making contact with the surfers were able to establish that it was a false alarm and thankfully there was no emergency situation.

Arbroath lifeboats operations manager, Alex Smith, said of the launch: “Although within the capabilities of both the lifeboats and crews, the sea did offer some fairly challenging conditions.

“We would always encourage members of the public to call 999 if they have any concerns about people in the sea, although on this occasion it turned out to be a false alarm thankfully.”

Both lifeboats returned to station at approximately 1pm.