Stricken yacht required assistance from Broughty Ferry and Arbroath RNLI

The Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat and Arbroath lifeboat were called into action after receiving reports that a yacht had lost its rudder.

The boat was near to The Abertay buoy at the mouth of the River Tay yesterday (Tuesday, May 16).

The Broughty Ferry volunteer crews were alerted at around 1.30pm.

The report came in as a 26 foot sailing yacht had lost its rudder at the mouth of the Tay leaving it unable to steer.

Around 10 minutes later the inshore lifeboat was launched.

It arrived at the stricken yacht some 20 minutes later.

On arrival at the yacht, the lifeboat crew found the three occupants on board and in good health but unable to steer the vessel.

With a swell of around one metre the inshore lifeboat requested the assistance of a larger all-weather lifeboat to tow the yacht back to Tayport harbour.

Broughty Ferry’s all -eather lifeboat Elizabeth of Glamis was under repair at the time but was made ready for restricted service, however the Coastguard opted to use the Arbroath lifeboat Inchape, which was launched and arrived on scene in good time.

The yacht was then towed by RNLI Inchape to the safety of Tayport harbour arriving around 4pm.

Both lifeboats were then returned to station where they were made ready for any further calls.