Spirit of Christmas comes to Arbroath

Arbroath’s Christmas Lights are to be turned on tonight (Friday) by a local boy, after he was put forward for the role.

Kyle Smith, aged seven, will have the important task of switching on the lights as part of an evening of festive fun in the town.

The event has been arranged by a sub-committee of the Arbroath Community Council. It was decided to open it up to the public for nominations as to who gets to turn the lights on, and Kyle came out on top.

Sandy Beedie, who has been leading the committee, said: “The young man, Kyle Smith, has been nominated and chosen to switch the lights on.

“There was a reasonable response to the appeal for nominations. We have now secured a street performing act to kick the proceedings off.”

The event, taking place at Kirk Square, will start at 5pm, with a performance from The Spirits of Christmas.

Organisers have been keeping hte public up to date through a Facebook page of the event, where Sandy Beedie explained what The Spirits of Christmas entails.

He posted: “The Spirits of Christmas features three fantastical and ethereal walkabout characters wearing illuminated, sculptural costumes depicting Christmas through three ages: Past embodies festive celebrations rooted in history (with a nod to pagan tradition, Dickens and The Nutcracker); Present is the embodiment of consuming, shopping and spending to excess; Future optimistically looks ahead, offers some unusual peeks into Christmas yet-to-come and asks the question ‘What do you think the spirit of Christmas future will be?’”

Following this, there will be live music and performances starting from 6pm onwards.

There will be the Rotary Club of Arbroath’s Dickensian Carollers, performances by Showcase The Street, Dance Mania, Arbroath & District Pipe Band, a youth brass band and also music from Radio North Angus.

At 7.15pm the lights will be turned on and at 7.30 Santa will arrive to meet with children. The lower High Street will be closed for the return of the switchies.