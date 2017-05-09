SLIDESHOW: Behind the mask of refugee life

A unique and innovative exhibition by young Syrian refugees will form part of the Annual Arbroath Refugee Festival which begins next month.

The Scottish Arab Kinship Association (SAKA) is organising an arts exhibition with ceramic sculptures produced by Syrian children.

They were asked to recreate their self-portraits in clay, which will be fired and put on public display in Arbroath.

The Annual Arbroath Refugee Festival runs from June 20 to July 2, and will be in partnership with Angus Refugee Charity and Multicultural Angus Care group.

Karen Elliot also attended the workshop to assist with the children and is a part of the creative process for the exhibition.

The Festival will have two other events; a football five-a-side competition, with a league for children and one for adults, on Saturday, July 1, alongside a Family Fun Day with bouncy castle, picnic, games and more at the Sports Centre.

For the less energetic there will be a screening of the film ‘The White Helmets’ at Knox’s Church Hall at 7pm on Saturday, June 24.

For more information visit the Annual Angus Refugee Festival Facebook page or email macarbroath@gmail.com