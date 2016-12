Santa visited Arbroath Fire Station on Sunday, December 18.

He arrived in a fire engine and handed out gifts to children.

Special thanks go to The Bellrock Chipper who loaned their bouncy castle for Santa’s visit.

The children loved the bouncy castle.

