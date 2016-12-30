RNLI crew bowled over by donation

Angus bowlers have made a generous donation in support of the continued efforts of Arbroath’s RNLI volunteers.

The volunteers at Arbroath RNLI were the grateful recipients recently of a generous donation totalling £240 from Angus Bowling Association.

The Association holds an annual charity competition, the proceeds of which are split between various charities.

Vice-president of Angus Bowling Association, Dave Gallacher, visited Arbroath lifeboat station recently to present the cheque to some of the volunteer RNLI crew.

Alex Smith, lifeboat operations manager for Arbroath RNLI, was delighted by the donation.

He said: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone at Angus Bowling Association for including us in the distribution of the proceeds raised at this year’s charity event.

“We rely on donations such as this to ensure that our crew are well equipped and trained to the highest level when they go to sea.”

Established in 1803, Arbroath is one of the oldest lifeboat stations in Scotland and the last Scottish station with a slipway.