Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteers responded this afternoon to a report of a yacht in distress in the Tay.

They received a request for assistance at 1.28pm from a yacht in distress near to the Abertay Buoy at the mouth of the Tay.

Broughty inshore lifeboat was launched at 1.45pm and was on scene at 2.05pm. On arrival they discovered three people on board, with all well and no casualties.

More details to follow.