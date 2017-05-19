Richard sticks his oar in for a good cause

A former Arbroath man is to row across the Channel to raise funds for the building of a home-from-home for the families of hospital patients.

Richard Cameron and friends from the Market Rasen Round Table are using their charity challenge to raise fund for the Ethan Maull Foundation which aims to build a house near Lincoln City Hospital that the families of seriously ill patients can stay in.

A former Arbroath High pupil, Richard moved to Lincolnshire for work around five years ago, and is looking forward to rowing from Nieuport, Belgium, to Ramsgate in Kent.

The intrepid rowers have been forced to take an alternative route after French authorities closed the main Dover-Calais route used by charity challengers. In doing so, Richard and his comrades will now have to row twice the distance - 55 miles of open sea.

Incredibly, only five crews have completed this challenge previously, making it even more impressive that a group of men with minimal rowing experience are taking on the task.

Richard explained the tragic story behind their challenge: “The local charity was founded in Lincoln by Ethan Maull, an eight-year-old sufferer of Osteosarcoma, Child Bone Cancer, with the remit of raising money to improve the availability of respite care near to cancer treatment hospitals.

“During his own treatment Ethan experienced firsthand the devastating effects on children suffering with cancer and the financial burden on their families.

“Many families have to travel long distances for treatment and the costs of travel and overnight accommodation are a huge strain on their finances.

“Sadly, Ethan lost his battle with cancer in May 2014 but his dream lives on and the charity he set up is eager to fulfil its goal by opening a respite centre near to Lincoln City Hospital.”

You can sponsor Richard at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RasenRowsTheChannel