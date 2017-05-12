Public openings for Angus gardens

Two of the region’s most popular gardens, Inchmill Cottage and Dundee and Angus College will be opening their doors to the public in the week’s ahead.

Inchmill Cottage is opening its gardens on Thursday, May 18, June 1 and June 15 from 2pm–5pm. This is a long, sloping and terraced garden at over 800 feet in the Braes of Angus, developed to be a garden for all seasons. Half is dominated by bulbs, rhododendrons, azaleas, primulas, meconopsis and clematis. The other half mainly later summer bulbs, herbaceous plants and roses. There is also a rockery/scree and fernery. There is car parking beside the church (50 yards away) and by the village hall opposite, where a pop-up coffee facility will be set up and also be a plant stall. Admission will be £3.00 with accompanied children free. The money raised will go to Archie Foundation (Ninewells Hospital for new Children’s Ward) and Scotland’s Gardens designated charities.

Dundee and Angus College Gardens.

Dundee and Angus College is openings its gardens on Sunday, May 21 from 11–4pm. Developed and re-developed over the past 40 years, the gardens currently display many different garden “rooms”, along with finished show areas. Other rooms are constantly in a state of construction (and occasional destruction) by their students. This year they are particularly proud of the fruit and vegetable garden, Japanese garden, pond area, new rose garden, herbaceous border and new rock garden, which is still very much under construction. The glass houses and frame yard are always busy with a fine range of bedding plants, alpines and herbaceous plants and a selection of shrubs and trees - many of which will be for sale. They always have a few ‘specials’ on the go as well. Students and staff will be available to help with any questions and demonstrations will go on throughout the day. Tea, coffee and cakes will be available, prepared and served by the college hospitality students.

Admission will be £4.00 with accompanied children free. The money raised will go to Student Foodbank, Dundee & Angus College and Scotland’s Gardens designated charities.

For more information on the event and other garden openings in Angus visit the Scotland’s Gardens website at www.scotlandsgardens.org