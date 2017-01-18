MSP hits out over NHS staff shortages

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP for the North East, Mike Rumbles, has hit out at the government over staff shortages in the NHS.

Mr Rumbles’ criticism of the government’s failure to address shortages of mental health staff, comes following the annoucnement of the interim closure of the Mulberry Unit at Stracathro Hospital.

Mr Rumbles expressed particular concern over criticism directed at NHS Tayside, who have been hit particularly hard by the national shortage of staff.

He said: “I am frustrated that those with the Cabinet Secretary for Health’s ear have chosen to attack NHS Tayside rather than the SNP Administrations failure to address the shortage of mental health staff in Angus and across Scotland.

“The closure of the Mulberry Unit will force mental health patients and families from Angus to travel into Dundee for treatment and to visit their loved ones. The shortage of junior doctors and mental health professionals is being felt acutely here in Angus and the buck stops with Cabinet Secretary for Health and the Minister for Mental Health, not the struggling board of NHS Tayside.”