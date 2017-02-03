Marine future “secure” says Defence Secretary

Defence Secretary, Sir Michael Fallon, has said the future of the Royal Marines in Scotland is secure during a visit to RM Condor yesterday (Thursday).

The visit comes as 45 Commando begin training to play a lead role in NATO’s Very High Readiness Group from 2018.

He said: “Our Royal Marines are at the heart of Britain’s global role as we do more to support our NATO allies. Their future in Scotland is secure, with those based at Arbroath deployed on ships all around the world as well as working with our European partners to tackle illegal immigration in the Mediterranean, which helps save lives and keep our United Kingdom safer and more secure.”

On the visit, Sir Michael Fallon awarded two Long Service and Good Conduct Medals (LSGC). Petty Officer (Chef) Ian Dixon and Petty Officer (Medical Assistant) Jamie Jackson received their medals in recognition of having maintained perfect military records for 15 years.

For more on the Defence Secretary’s visit, see next week’s Arbroath Herald.