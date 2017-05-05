Local Elections: Arbroath West & Letham decides

The voters in Arbroath West & Letham have made their voices heard and have elected four councillors in the Scottish Local Elections.

Representing the ward are: David Fairweather, Independent; Alex King, SNP; David Lumgair, Conservative; and Richard Moore, Lib-Dem.

The full break down is as follows:

David Fairweather (Independent) - 1465

Alex King (SNP) - 1206

David Lumgair (Conservative) - 2585

Richard Moore (Lib-Dem) - 326

Donald Morrison (SNP) - 546

Total - 6108

Spoiled - 105

Turnout - 45.2 per cent

Threshold quota - 1222