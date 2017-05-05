Local Elections: Arbroath West & Letham decides

The voters in Arbroath West & Letham have made their voices heard and have elected four councillors in the Scottish Local Elections.
Representing the ward are: David Fairweather, Independent; Alex King, SNP; David Lumgair, Conservative; and Richard Moore, Lib-Dem.
The full break down is as follows:
David Fairweather (Independent) - 1465
Alex King (SNP) - 1206
David Lumgair (Conservative) - 2585
Richard Moore (Lib-Dem) - 326
Donald Morrison (SNP) - 546
Total - 6108
Spoiled - 105
Turnout - 45.2 per cent
Threshold quota - 1222