Local Election: Arbroath East & Lunan decides

In the lowest turnout yet for the Scottish Local Elections in Angus, Arbroath East & Lunan have decided on their representatives.

Returning is Brenda Durno, SNP, who came in at the last by-election; and joining her are Lois Speed, Independent; and Derek Wann, Conservative.

The total break down is as follows:

Brenda Durno (SNP) - 786

John Ruddy (Labour) - 257

Kevin Smith (Independent) - 254

Mark Smith (Lib-Dem) - 56

Lois Speed (Independent) - 763

Derek Wann (Conservative) - 852

Ian Watson (Independent) - 72

Sheena Welsh (SNP) - 446

Total - 3486

Turnout - 35.3 per cent

Spoiled - 63

Threshold quota - 872