Local Election: Arbroath East & Lunan decides

In the lowest turnout yet for the Scottish Local Elections in Angus, Arbroath East & Lunan have decided on their representatives.
Returning is Brenda Durno, SNP, who came in at the last by-election; and joining her are Lois Speed, Independent; and Derek Wann, Conservative.
The total break down is as follows:
Brenda Durno (SNP) - 786
John Ruddy (Labour) - 257
Kevin Smith (Independent) - 254
Mark Smith (Lib-Dem) - 56
Lois Speed (Independent) - 763
Derek Wann (Conservative) - 852
Ian Watson (Independent) - 72
Sheena Welsh (SNP) - 446
Total - 3486
Turnout - 35.3 per cent
Spoiled - 63
Threshold quota - 872