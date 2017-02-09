Home energy on the agenda for MSP’s surgery

Local MSP Graeme Dey is holding an energy advice surgery at his constituency office later this month.

An advisor from Home Energy Scotland will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about switching suppliers, government grants, insulation, ways to reduce energy use and any other issues that people wish to raise.

The surgery will be held at Mr Dey’s constituency office at 282-284 High Street, Arbroath, between 11am-1pm on Friday, February 24.

Encouraging people to attend the energy advice surgery, Mr Dey commented: “Any constituents with any queries or concerns, especially around saving on their energy usage should come along on 24th February.

“Home Energy Scotland advisors are specialists in this field, possessing a wealth of knowledge on the schemes and options available to people.

“If constituents aren’t able to make it along on the day, they can get in touch with my office at any time, and I or my staff will make a referral to Home Energy Scotland.”