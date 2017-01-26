Date set for Local Government election

The date has been set for the Scottish Local Government elections to vote in councillors for Angus Council.

It is a chance for you to vote for who you think can best represent your area. And of course, it is an opportunity for people to represent their local community.

Angus Council will be holding an information session for prospective candidates at the Canmore Room, Municipal Buildings, Forfar, on Wednesday, February 15, to offer an insight into what it is to be a local elected member in Angus and the process for standing for election.

The event will be held between 6pm and 8pm and will also provide potential candidates with an overview of the council and its services. Please come along if you are thinking of standing for election in Angus.

There is more information on Angus Council’s Stand as a Candidate page.

If you want to stand for election on May 4, you may obtain a nomination pack from the Election Office, Graphic Design Suite, Print Unit, Sylvie Way, Orchardbank Business Park, Forfar, DD8 1AY.

Nominations will be accepted by the Returning Officer between 10am and 4pm on any working day from Tuesday, March 14, 2017 up until 4pm on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.