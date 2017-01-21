Arbroath resident speaks out over streetlight concerns

An Arbroath resident has hit out at Angus Council after a change to street lighting has left Lochlands Drive in the dark.

Audrey Cox, who lives on the street, contacted the Herald after all bar one of the street lamps were replaced.

The new lights opposite and inset: the missing light has left residents in the dark

She said: “They removed one light and haven’t replaced it. When I rang up about it they said it didn’t fit in with the design, and that there’s a tree nearby that would hang over the light bulb.”

“It’s really dark now.”

The change first came into place at the start of December but, after contacting the local authority on a number of occasions about the issue, Audrey was told the light wouldn’t be put back in.

She continued: “That part of the street is used by children walking to school, and it’s pitch black at 4pm and in the morning. You can’t see a thing.

‘‘They’ve replaced all lights bar that one. We did get a letter to say the lights would be replaced but they’ve not consulted anybody and it’s mainly pensioners who live on this street. What if someone falls there? I printed off the council’s street lighting policy and this decision they’ve made goes against everything in there.”

In the policy, it states that an effective street light service “contributes significantly” to ”improving community safety including road traffic safety and safety for pedestrians especially the elderly” and can “reduce pedestrian/traffic accidents with their associated social and economical costs”.

Audrey continued: “The ambulance station is at the end of the road, and they can go at speed along it.

‘‘They won’t be able to see if there’s a pedestrian about to cross the road.

“From number 39 right up to number 53 there are no lights. There are lights on the other side of the road, and they’ve angled them but it hasn’t made any difference.”

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “The new street lighting has been installed along the length of Lochlands Drive to ensure optimum coverage for the entire road and footpaths and meets all required industry standards. We have spoken with this resident and will happily speak with her again regards any concerns she might have.”