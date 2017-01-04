Angus polling district review complete

An Angus Council ward is to lose one councillor - following the completion of a polling district and polling places review.

The review followed the fifth general review of local government electoral ward boundaries, which led to changes to Angus ward boundaries.

As a result, it was necessary to review polling districts and the provision of polling places to take account of the amendments, which were approved by Scottish Ministers in September.

There was also a review of polling arrangements in Brechin to take account of the closure of a local polling venue.

The areas concerned are Brechin & Edzell (Ward 2); Carnoustie & District (Ward 5); Arbroath West & Letham (Ward 6) and Arbroath East & Lunan (Ward 7).

As a result of the review, Ward 6 will now be known as Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim and the number of councillors in Arbroath East and Lunan (Ward 7) will reduce from four to three.

Local Scottish Government Elections on May 4, 2017, will be contested on this basis.

Electors in Brechin who previously voted at the Damacre Centre and the Mechanics Institute should check their official poll card which will be delivered before next year’s local government elections for details of their where they should go to vote.

On that date and for all future elections, registered voters who previously attended at The Mechanics Institute in Brechin to vote should now attend at The Theatre, Brechin Community Campus.

Similarly, those who voted at the Damacre Centre in Brechin should now vote at The Mechanics Institute. Electors will find details of the polling place they should attend on their official poll cards when they are delivered prior to any election.