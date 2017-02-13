Angus Council reveals more about 2017/18 budget plans

Angus Council’s funding shortfall is not as severe as previously thought, around £11 million instead of £15 million, according to the latest budget information.

According to the latest figures from the local authority, this is due to a last minute grant from the Scottish Government and the utilisation of uncommitted funds from the last budget.

However, Council Tax will increase by the proposed three per cent this year.

In terms of staffing reductions, Angus Council plans to shed up to 50 roles this financial year, and this will be addressed through not filling currently vacant roles and not renewing temporary contracts.