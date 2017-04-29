ACCESSLine staff training

Angus Council’s ACCESSLine customer service staff will be undertaking training in May, in preparation for a new computer system.

The new system will be coming online later this year. The training will mean that the ACCESSLine will open two hours later on three consecutive Wednesdays, starting on May 3.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “This training, along with the new computer service provision, will help us to deal with any enquiries you may have more efficiently.

“To allow us to provide this training our ACCESSLine will open at 10am on three consecutive Wednesdays in May (3, 10 and 17) rather than the usual 8am.

“Our out of hours service will continue to operate between 8 and 10 on these dates to ensure that any emergencies – such as emergency housing repairs, homeless situations, social work and emergency roads issues can be dealt with.

“As usual, the fastest and easiest way to use council services is online. Alternatively, you can call 03452 777 778.”