Oor Wullie chippy raffle helps Angus Dog Rescue

The dogs at an Angus charity will be having their dinner thanks to a boost from a local chip shop and help from a’body’s favourite Oor Wullie.

The Cairnie Chip Shop in Arbroath has raffled off a wooden Oor Wullie carving with chips in his lap.

Wullie was made by Steven Porter at Careston Carvings.

Wendy Lundie, manager of the Chip Shop, had him commissioned and donated him to the Cairnie to be raffled off with money going to Angus Dog Rescue.

Lindsay Ireland, joint owner, said: “We asked Wendy what charity she wanted to it to help.

“I think she got a dog from the Angus Dog Rescue and she supports the charity.

“She wanted the money to go to a local charity rather than a national one.”

A total of £500 has been raised for Angus Dog Rescue.

The lucky winner of the Oor Wullie carving, Joe Lundie, was announced live on Facebook on Wednesday.

Also, 20 runners up won two fish suppers each.

The Cairnie’s sister shops, The Round ‘O’ Chip Shop in Arbroath and North Street Chip Shop in Forfar, also promoted the raffle with customers from all three establishments buying raffle tickets.

Lindsay added: “Thank you to our customers from all three shops who have helped a local charity.

“Thank you to all our staff as well, they all got behind it.”

Angus Dog Rescue, formerly part of Help for Abandoned Animals, is an independent registered charity based in Arbroath.

The charity looks after the county’s stray dogs in addition to working directly with the public.

It has been operating since 1997 and is staffed entirely by volunteers.

Most of the dogs come to the charity as strays via the Angus Council Dog Warden.

The council kennels the dogs for seven days.

After that, if they are not claimed or traced back to their owners, they are signed over to Angus Dog Rescue’s care for re-homing.

Heather Robb, of the Angus Dog Rescue, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to all members of staff and to all customers at the Cairnie Chip Shop, the Round O Chip Shop and the North Street Chip Shop for doing a raffle on the wonderful Oor Wullie and donating so much to our charity.

“The money shall go towards dog food and veterinary bills for our dogs.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts each and everyone of you is an amazing person.”