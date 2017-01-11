Nominees sought for annual awards

Communities across Angus have six weeks to nominate their outstanding local young people for this year’s

Young Scot is urging local people to vote for inspirational young people who have made an exceptional difference to the lives of others before the deadline of February 27.

The awards are Scotland’s biggest celebration of young people and shine the spotlight on youngsters aged between 11 and 26. Previous winners include Sir Andy Murray, Great Britain’s Women’s curling team, Flora Shedden, Gordon Reid, Paulo Nutini and fund-raiser Jenny Cook.

Louise Macdonald, Chief Executive of Young Scot, said: “This is Scotland’s chance to shine a spotlight on the incredible work young Scots are doing in their communities.

“If you know a young hero who goes above and beyond to improve their lives of others, nominate them now.”

Now in their 12th year, the awards will celebrate contributions and work across health, community, the arts, diversity, enterprise, sport, environment, entertainment and volunteering.

There are also special awards for Young Hero, Unsung Hero and execellence in education.

From hundreds of entries, three finalists will be chosen in each category and the winners will be announced at a special ceremony at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow on April 27.

Nominations can be made online at youngscotawards.com before the deadline closes on 27 February.

Young Scot is the national youth information and citizenship agency for Scotland, and currently has a membership of over 650,000 young people across the country.

It provides people in Scotland with information, ideas and incentives to enable them to make informed decisions and choices, turn their ideas into action and take advantage of opportunities available in Scotland and Europe.