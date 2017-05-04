New RSM at RM Condor

A new Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) has joined 45 Commando Arbroath. Dave Young RM has followed in the family tradition, as his father was also a former Royal Marine holding the rank of Sergeant Major.

At RM Condor on Wednesday evening (May 3) he met his sergeants within The Sergeants’ Mess. He also invited and was happy to meet a few former serving Royal Marines and representatives of The East of Scotland branch of The Royal Marines Association.

Pictured outside the mess are from left back - George Kennedy RM; Regimental Sergeant Major, WO1 Dave Young RM; Tim Donovan RM, East of Scotland RMA chair; Angus Pirie RM and Roddy Campbell RM. Front - Graham Faulkoner RM; Phil Scothorne RM; and Paul Hughes RM.

Credit: Wallace Ferrier.