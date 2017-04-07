Music legend Leo Sayer heading to Scotland

Grammy award winning British music legend, Leo Sayer, is heading to Scotland next month as part of his new UK tour.

He is due to perform at the Glasgow Pavillion on May 5 and at Perth Concert Hall on May 6.

Known the world over for his army of hits, which includes Thunder In My Heart, Moonlighting, One Man Band, I Can’t Stop Loving You and the transatlantic No 1s, When I Need You and You Make Me Feel Like Dancing, Leo is said to be excited to be back in his home country and looking forward to giving his audience a high energy concert of his much loved greatest hits.

43 years since his first album, he’s had five worldwide No.1 hits, is a Grammy winning songwriter, and is considered one of the world’s most thrilling and entertaining live performers.

Leo’s career started in 1972, when he met David Courtney through an audition in his home city of Brighton. Leo and David started writing songs together and took these to Adam Faith, who himself had been a pop singing icon the 50’s and 60’s.

Adam saw Leo’s potential immediately and, producing his first albums with David, steered the singer songwriter to almost instant success with 1973’s Silverbird, Leo’s debut album release. On the cover Leo was memorably dressed and made up as a white faced Pierrot, singing The Show Must Go On.

But that wasn’t the first success for the trio of Leo, Adam and David, as a few months earlier they’d masterminded a solo album for The Who’s Roger Daltrey. This introduced Leo to the world as the writer of “Giving It All Away”, which went straight into the U.S. and U.K. Top Ten.

The same song gave Leo the title for his second album Just A Boy which became a major success worldwide with the hit singles Long Tall Glasses and One Man Band in 1974.

By now, to add to all the success he’d had at home, Leo was visiting the U.S.A., Australia, Europe and the Far East as an international concert headliner. Back home, he released his third album, Another Year, featuring his third top 5 single Moonlighting.

You Make Me Feel Like Dancing was a rapid U.S. No.1 followed by more chart toppers with When I Need You and How Much Love, all these from the multi platinum album Endless Flight. They followed this up with Thunder In My Heart’(1977) including the songs Thunder In My Heart and Easy To Love, and the album Leo Sayer (1978) which had ‘Raining In My Heart’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Loving You (Though I Try)’ as hit singles.

In the last ten years since moving down-under Leo hasn’t stopped working, still paying frequent visits to the UK and Europe and wherever his audiences still demand his performances.

Now he’s back in the UK again for Leo Sayer’s Live in Concert tour. For tickets and further information visit www.leosayer.com.