More bucks for the bangs

On Tuesday morning a further donation was received for the pot for this year’s Fireworks For Arbroath display. Mackie Motors handed over a cheque for £150 which will go the display which is this year to be held at RM Condor.

George Ross, Nissan Sales Manager at Mackie Motors (centre), is pictured handing over the money to Davina Shepherd, FFA committee, and Karren Cuthill, FFA chair.

Karren said: “This si the second time Mackie Motors have donated to Fireworks For Arbroath and it is very kindly received.”