Met Office issue wind warning

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for the whole of Scotland on Friday.

The warning, which is valid from 9am on December 23 until 9am on Christmas Eve, was issued today (Tuesday), as Storm Barbara moves northeastwards across the Atlantic.

The north and north west of Scotland has been given an amber warning for wind, starting from 12pm on Friday and lasting until 6am on Christmas Eve.

The yellow warning states: “A spell of very strong south to southwesterly winds is expected to develop on Friday. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely quite widely, with westerly winds gusting to 80 - 90 mph likely across parts of western and northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. Winds will then moderate on Saturday morning.

“Be aware of the potential for some structural damage - this more likely across the northwest of the warning area - as well as disruption to power supplies and travel, with restrictions on bridges and disruption to ferries.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment said: “A deep depression, now named Barbara, will move northeastwards across the Atlantic, passing close to the northwest of Scotland later Friday and overnight into Saturday. South to southwesterly winds will increase earliest across the west of the warning area early on Friday, before the strongest winds develop across western then northern Scotland later on Friday and overnight into Saturday. The last place to see winds easing is likely to be Shetland on Saturday morning.”