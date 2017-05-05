Mayday, mayday, mayday - time to support the RNLI

The volunteer crew and fundraisers at Arbroath RNLI are inviting members of the public to come along and support this year’s ‘Mayday’ fundraising event.

It will take place at Arbroath lifeboat station on Saturday from 10am-3pm. There will be lots to see and do on the day, including a ‘Welly Wang’ competition, with a special prize to be confirmed on the day!

Other activities include bouncy castle, sponge the crew and stalls to browse around. Also present will be representatives of HM Coastguard who will be on hand to answer any questions you have. As if all that wasn’t enough, when hunger strikes you can tuck into a ‘famous’ lifeboat hotdog or sit back and relax at the tea stall being run by the Arbroath Ladies’ Lifeboat Guild.

It will be a busy day for the Guild ladies as they have also organised a ‘Welly Walk’ from the lifeboat station to Elliot Burn and back. The walk begins at 1pm and if you fancy joining in it is £3 for adults, kids for free and you can register from 10am on the day. Sponsorship forms are available on request from the RNLI shop at the lifeboat station.

During the event Arbroath’s all-weather lifeboat is scheduled to launch, which itself is a unique sight in Scotland as it’s the last remaining slipway launched lifeboat in the country! You will also have the opportunity to look around the lifeboat before and after the launch.

All money raised through Mayday fundraising will be used to fund RNLI crew training, buy new kit and contribute towards their running costs.