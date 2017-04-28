‘Little Wull’ proves a hit...

An Arbroath family have expressed their gratitude to the public after a fundraising book realised £1800 for a cause close to their hearts.

Last year septuagenarian Frank Murray put his storytelling skills to good use and wrote ‘Little Wull The Gull,’ an amusing tale of a plucky seagull’s adventures, the proceeds from which he decided to give to help fight Motor Neurone Disease - a condition with which he himself has been diagnosed.

Frank’s daughter, Jill, told the Herald: “People of Arbroath, and many outwith the area, have given so generously and we are humbled by the response.

“We’re looking forward to Carolyn Webber, MND specialist nurse, spending this amount locally to assist in many little, but costly accessories required whilst living with MND.

“For example, special cutlery, straws, remote controls for the lamps, aids to assist with getting into/out of car etc.

“There are another two books coming out later this year, again for MND. So watch this space.

“Meanwhile, Ewan Davies has done a sponsored cycle for MND, Dundee 2016 Cyclathon, which is 26 miles, and has raised in excess of £700, and has more to collect.

“A huge thank you to Ewan from us all for this very generous donation. This money has gone towards MND research.”

Frank, a former steeplejack, based ‘Little Wull The Gull’ on his amusing experiences clearing gull nests for the council. A print run of 300 books was produced, with Calden Motors covering production costs and local artist Val Shuff illustrated the book.