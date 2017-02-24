Honoured at last

Diligent detective work by local man Patrick W. Anderson has led to the names of three Arbroath men killed in wartime being added to the rolls.

Mr Anderson’s research sees World War I casualties William Stormont and Lewis Sim, and World War II casualty David Millar, added to the Scottish National War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle.

Letham resident Mr Anderson told the Herald: “I was very pleased in these last weeks to receive a communication from Lt Colonel Roger J. Binks, Keeper of the Rolls at the Scottish National War Memorial, that the trustees had accepted the two names to be added in due course to the rolls. The WWII casualty has also been accepted.”

