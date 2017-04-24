Team raise £1000 to enhance Kaela’s quality of life

Staff at an Angus opticians have raised more than £1000 for their colleague’s daughter, who suffers from quadriplegic spastic cerebral palsy.

As Kaela Thould (11) gets older her support needs are becoming more complex and expensive for her parents so Specsavers Arbroath staff wanted to assist.

The sum raised will help enable Mark Thould, senior dispensing optician, to purchase a portable hoist for her daughter. Kaela recently underwent a spinal operation and the new equipment will provide invaluable help in lifting her while protecting her spine.

In order to reach their £1000 target, staff organised a series of raffles, offering the chance to win a selection of fantastic prizes donated by neighbouring businesses.

They also sold homemade pick’n’mix sweets and pre-loved books.

Chloe Smith, pre-registration dispensing optician and audiology professional, at Specsavers in Arbroath, said: “Kaela is a beautiful little girl who loves music and laughter. It was an absolute delight to fundraise on her behalf and everyone is over the moon we reached our target.

“This is the highest amount we have ever raised for one single cause and we’d like to thank everyone who made a donation.

“Kaela’s story is very close to the hearts of all our staff and it was very important to us to help in any way we could.”

Donations to help Kaela’s family purchase further equipment can be made by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kaelaswishes