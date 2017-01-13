Slimming club praise from TV star

A Slimming World consultant from Arbroath has beenpraised by TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Dawn Gordon, who runs a group at The Royal British Legion, met Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards.

She remarked it was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months for the group.

Dawn said: “I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Arbroath group. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016. It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight.

“Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Arbroath Slimming World group when I met Stephen.

‘‘He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Arbroath to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’.

‘‘Every one of them spoke passionately about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had or made the changes they have to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their group each and every week.

‘‘People like Dawn are clearly very important.”