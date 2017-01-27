Sale of Little Cairnie is being finalised

The sale of little Cairnie Hospital is drawing to a close, just over a year after NHS Tayside first put it on the open market.

The former hospital has seen workmen on site carrying out clearance works in recent weeks.

The site was first put on the market back in October 2015, after it was considered surplus to requirements by the health board, following the introduction of a community-based care model earlier in the year.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “The marketing process for Little Cairnie Hospital in Arbroath has gone to a closing date and legal teams are finalising the transfer of the sale to the preferred bidder.

“Work is currently underway at Little Cairnie Hospital as part of the site clearance process.”

Speaking about the sale, Angus South MSP, Graeme Dey commented: “It is to be hoped that the completion of the sale with be followed quickly by development of the site and hopefully for a purpose which has benefit to the community.

“I have been in touch with NHS Tayside previously asking that, in so far as it is possible to do so, the sale does not lead to a situation where Little Cairnie is left, over an extended period, to fall into a state of disrepair.”

Plans for a hospital at the site were first mooted in 1899, when the town council proposed to build an epidemic hospital. The hospital opened in the early 1900s, later moving from infectious disease treatment to being used for those suffering from chronic health problems and tuberculosis.

In recent years, it was best known for geriatric care, but the last few patients moved form the facility in February 2015.