NHS staff rally round to support pants charity

NHS Tayside staff have been providing support for an unusual collection being conducted in two of the health authority’s hospitals.

Smalls for All collects and distributes underwear, both new pants and new or ‘gently worn’ bras, to women and children in Africa. They help those living in orphanages, displaced person camps and schools, as well as providing underwear to hospitals.

Karen Anderson, director of allied health professions saw the campaign advertised and, with help from friends and colleagues, placed posters around Ninewells and Kings Cross Hospitals in Dundee. Before they knew it the boxes were full of donations.

Karen said: “Smalls for All caught my eye as it is a Scottish charity that is changing the lives of women in Africa – one bra at a time.

“Underwear is almost impossible to come by for these women and children and this can cause hygiene, health and social problems.

“I realised people may have bras at home that they no longer need and could donate them to those who need them most.”