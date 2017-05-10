Lunan Court in top 20 Scottish care home

HC-One’s Lunan Court Care Home in Arbroath has been voted as one of the 20 recommended homes in Scotland by residents and relatives in the carehome.co.uk awards 2017.

Lunan Court Care Home Manager, Lynsey-Jean Robbie said: “It’s great to be recognised like this because it comes from the people that matter most, the Residents and their loved ones. We’re so proud because the team work really hard, so thank you to everyone for their support.”

Eight of the Top 20 recommended homes in Scotland are operated by HC-One, and the result has been celebrated across the company as it was also rated as one of the top large care home groups in the UK.

The high rating demonstrates that HC-One is one of the best companies in the care home sector as rated by service users. HC-One currently also has the highest compliance rating of all independent residential care home providers.

Davina Ludlow, Director of carehome.co.uk, said: “Care home groups, which put compassion, dignity and kindness at the heart of their care, are making a huge difference to residents’ lives.

“HC-One has proved that it provides a high standard of care throughout its homes and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top large care home group! We feel it is a real achievement to be recognised for being in the Top 20 care home groups in the UK.”