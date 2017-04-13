Join the penguin parade to support Maggie’s

Maggie’s, the charity which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer, is hosting a sponsored walk from their Dundee centre to The Glasshouse Pavilion in Broughty Ferry.

The Penguin Parade will take supporters on a 7.8 mile walk from the centre on Tom McDonald Avenue to The Glass House Pavilion on Sunday, May 14.

A half walk (4.9 miles) is also available starting at The Discovery Point.

Anyone interested in joining either of the walks is asked to email rebecca.stott@maggiescentres.org or call the centre on 01382 496384.

Built in the grounds of Ninewells Hospital, Maggie’s Dundee is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Dundee relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to all those living with cancer.

To find out more about Maggie’s Dundee and to see how the centre supports people living with cancer, pay it a visit or call on 01382 632999.